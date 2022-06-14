Madison County Property Transfers: May 23 -26, 2022

May 23
•. Steven Smith, Michael Smith, Melinda Osborne, Jimmy Osborne and Shannon Smith to Sandra C. Cromer, lot 11 plat 6/282
• Richmond Rentals, LLC to Madison Lofts, LLC lot 28 Holiday Heights Subdivision
• Richmond Rentals, LLC to Madison Lofts, LLC lots 29 - 36 Holiday Heights Subdivision
Jesse L. Glenn, Mary Jane Glenn, Wanda Helton, Douglas Helton, Linda S. Phillips, Ronnie Phillips, Anna G. Mullins and Linda S Phillips, Attorney-In-Fact to Amber Michelle Cates, lot 3 Roselawn
• Glenmore Curtis to Earnest Curtis, tract A plat 26/77
• KJC Properties, LLC to Albert Chandler Combs, Jr., Paulene Combs, Ashlee Combs Young and Matthew Cory Young, lot 75 Stoney Creek Subdivision
May 24
• Gregory Tucker and Lori Tucker to Jeremiah P. McKinon and Marcia McKinon, lot 47 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision
• Zachary Strong and Shelby Strong to Elizabeth Duncan and Joshua Duncan, lotn85A Mockingbird Hills Subdivision
• Paulette Jones to Carolyn Beach and Steven Beach, lot 222 Hampton Ridge Subdivision
• Aaron Cruse Pingleton to Taylor Donathan, lots 7A and7B Davis Addition
• William M. Deeb and Lucy C. Deeb to Charles Sandifer and Kelsey Sandifer, lot 93 Mockingbird Hill Subdivision
• Michael Cirone to Corey Irvin, tract Old U.S. 25
• Vivian D. Shepherd, James D. Shepherd, Kierra A. Daugherty, and Derek R. Bray, tract Old KY Highway 52
• Wayne T. Durett and Susan Durett to Brandon McGuire and Amanda McGuire, lot 4 plat 5//359
• Timothy George Grant and Sherri Grant to Kyle Wells Congleton and Jenna Lee Congleton, lot 54 King’s Gate Subdivision
• Little Creek Properties, LLC to Ingenuity Investments, LLC, tract 23 Serenity Acres Subdivision
• Eipert Nicely Development, LLC to KJC Properties, LLC, lot 80 Vineyard Estates Subdivision
• Eipert Nicely Development, LLC to KJC Properties, LLC, lot 81 Vineyard Estates Subdivision
• Eipert Nicely Development, LLC to KJC Properties, LLC, lot 52 Vineyard Estates Subdivision
• Eipert Nicely Development, LLC to KJC Properties, LLC, lot 113 Vineyard Estates Subdivision
• Charles Jeffrey Johnson and Gary Jones, Co-Administrators of the Estate of Donald L. Combs to James Thomas Davis, III and Betty Gail Davis, lots 20-23 Bluebird Subdivision
• Eipert Nicely Development, LLC to Kentucky Heritage Homes, LLC, lot 55 Vineyard Estates Subdivision
• Eipert Nicely Development, LLC to James Edward Todd and Trevor Todd, LLC, lot 56 Vineyard Estates Subdivision
• Michael Berheide, Personal Representative of Abdul Halim Rifai Estate, to Cathie Witt Pyle Realty Group, LLC
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 107 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision
• Kayla Beiatris Harney to Benjamin Sterling Shannon, tract 1 BB 2A plat 29/43
May 25
• Joyce E. Green to James Platske and Lisa Platske, tract 2 plat 29/347
• Judy McQueen to Tyler Harrison, tract Madison County
• James Saunders to Jean Claude Cox, lot 20 White Hall Manor Subdivision
• Douglas G. Owen, Michael R. Eaves and Ava Eaves to KY Heritage Homes, LLC, units 33 – 36 River Run
• Doll Properties, LLC to Roger Faulkner and Darlene Faulkner, lots 97 and 98 Ash Park Subdivision
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 8 Arbor Woods Subdivision
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, lot 9 Arbor Woods Subdivision
• Mable W. Combs Estate, Robert Shannon Combs, II Co-Executor and James Warren Combs, Co-Executor to Combs and Combs Properties, LLC, tracts Madison County
• Mable W. Combs Estate, Robert Shannon Combs, II Co-Executor and James Warren Combs, Co-Executor to James Warren Combs, tracts Madison County
• K&L Developers, LLC to Leonard Franklin Dyer, lot 133 Grey Oaks Subdivision
May 26
• Karl H, Lindhal and Lucy Q Lindhal to Larry Roe and Lisa Carol Roe, lots 6 and 7 Settler’s Trace Subdivision
• Elizabeth McKenzie and Thomas McKenzie to Wendy Robinson and Devon France, lot 33 Suncrest Meadows
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Virginia Stockman and Thomas Walter Stockman, lot 156 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision
• Leslie A. Gietano and Christopher R. Edwards to Ronald F. Leach and Ashley F. Leach, lot 89 Quail West Subdivision
• David Minix and Sarah A. Minix to Ramesh C. Patel and Vasanti Patel, lot 15 Woods Subdivision
• Jason Dwayne Tevis to Jonathan Wayne Tevis, new tract 3 plat 30/68
• Aaron Cruse Pingleton to Taylor Golden Congleton, lot 59 Ash Park Subdivision
• David Pennington to Jacob Dawson Martin and Natalie Pate, lot 10 Green Meadows Subdivision
• Ryan M. Koesters and Stephanie D. Koesters to Wade R. Covington and Andrea Covington, by and through Andrea Covington, Attorney-In-Fact, lot 127 Boone’s Trace Subdivision
Vernon Reed and Janice Reed to Eli S. Lakes, tract Madison County
• Homer P. Jennings and Valette Jennings to R&R Endeavors, LLC, tract Madison County
• Donald Anthony Fitzpatrick and Ashley Fitzpatrick to Johnny Marcum and Sandra Marcum, lot 5 Breezy Point Estates
• Annie Sue Taulbee and Donald Taulbee to Ladonna Taulbee Smith, tract Madison County
