When Lisa Parsons opened Parsons Counseling & Play Therapy Center in 2014, she had a vision to provide hope and help for the community.
After eight years, not only has the services evolved but now there is a second location in Richmond with seven therapists including a nurse practitioner on board between both locations. Parsons Counseling & Play Therapy Center was also awarded the “Best Family Counselor” recognition recently. Parsons strives on professional development and continuously learning and applying new techniques in therapy.
“My vision has been to help children as young as 2 to adults,” she said. “Play therapy is not just for children, it is a way to have people express what’s going on in their life through art or sand trays which is what we call a sand world. It’s a subconscious way to communicate with yourself and your counselor what’s going on in your world and how you are feeling. So, a lot of times people will make a sand world and then they will step back and go, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize that is how I was feeling about that person.’”
Play therapy primarily focuses on the subconscious and allowing the subconscious to unfold what is wrong and work through the issue. Parsons explained that play therapy is not only what they provide, she said, “counseling, psychiatry, social groups are really what we are focused on this year. We are really trying to help the community come together and helping children. We are offering a preschool support group, elementary, middle, and high school support groups. So, we have a lot of support groups and social camps. The groups are run by a clinician, counselor. The social camps are run by interns or staff that have been trained to work with the kids.” Another form of therapy they highly utilize is EMDR (Eye, Movement, Desensitization, and Reprocessing). EMDR is a process which allows people to heal through psychotherapy. Parsons credits EMDR as another exceptional form of therapy, she said, “EDMR, honestly is one of the best ways to heal from anything from your negative self-talk to trauma.”
Parsons also said they not only offer services to children, but they are also an adult counseling center. Parsons said, “We have all these different specialties, it’s not just play.”
The vision for Parsons Counseling & Play Therapy Center is to continue to expand.
“We are opening our new location in 2023 on Ace Drive and so we will be building a 10,000-square foot new facility that will hopefully also be a place for the community and for more social gatherings to come together. This is really important to me because I want the community to not see us as counseling place, but as a place we can bring our family too.”
National Play Therapy Week was Feb. 6-12. Parsons Counseling & Play Therapy Center highlighted the week with a special event for families last Saturday. Families took part in special activities. Children and families constructed Lego derby cars and raced them on a 17-foot track. They were also given the opportunity to build their very own pinch pots.
