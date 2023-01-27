January 31, 1923
J. B. Herndon and family to leave for Mississippi
John B. Herndon left on this date for Aberdeen, Mississippi, where they would make their home. During a recent visit to Aberdeen, Mr. Herndon made a trade with J. W. Creech for the large “Berea plantation,” which consisted of 866 acres. In this transaction, Mr. Herndon traded his Madison County farm, consisting of 427 acres, located between Berea and Richmond. Another news organization had the following to say about the transaction: “The Berea Plantation at Aberdeen contains 866 acres and is located on the Burlington Highway. There were 18 families employed on the plantation on which many improvements have been made by Madison County men who have lately owned it. Some years ago, a party of men from Berea, headed by John Welch, purchased the plantation, and started operating it. Later they sold it to other parties, if finally coming into the possession of Mr. Creech. The homesteads of the respective places were included in trade. The place Mr. Herndon used in trade was compromised of his 193-acre farm, plus 230 acres of what was known as Clay Land. Four large tobacco barns had been built on this farm over the previous few years, besides many other improvements. Approximately 75 cattle located on the property also were included. Several mules and dairy cows would go to the Mississippi plantation.” The plantation in Mississippi was located three miles from Aberdeen and was a very fertile piece of land. Corn, cotton, and hay were its most valuable corps. In 1922 the farm produced 11,000 bushels of corn, 12,000 bales of alfalfa and Johnson hay. The community was one of the most progressive ones in the state and had a centralized school.
January 22, 1948
Adult class to organize at high school
“Dress more Smartly – Learn to Sew” was the study topic for an adult class that would begin meeting on Mondays in the Home Economics Department of Berea High School. The class would meet each Monday and Wednesday afternoons for five weeks with Miss Elizabeth Davenport, Home Economics teacher at Berea High School in charge. All women interested in the topic were invited to attend with a special invitation extended to the wives of veterans. The first lesson would be entitled, “Save by Construction of Clothing.”
January 25, 1973
Approximately 60 attend prayer service on Inauguration Day
Approximately 60 persons attended the Prayer for Peace service held on January 20th at the Union Church with Reverend Clyde David Burberry, minister of the Berea United Methodist Church presiding. The Reverend Mace Crandall offered an organ prelude. Several prayers were spoken, and scripture was read from the book of Micah. Mr. Burberry prefaced his introduction of the major prayer, one used at the time of the beginnings of the church, with the remark, “This is a time of prayerful consideration for all of us.”
January 22, 1998
Berea Police Briefs
In activity reported during the previous week, the Berea Police department arrested two juveniles at Madison Southern High School on Tuesday January 13th, after a teacher allegedly found one marijuana on a student. The juveniles were released into the custody of their parents pending a hearing. In an unrelated incident, another juvenile was arrested and charged with the theft by unlawful taking/auto after police recovered a stolen P-Cab vehicle. Berea Police also arrested two men accused of shoplifting at the Berea Walmart on January 16th. According to a police report, a manager at Walmart allegedly observed a subject fill his jacket with tools and walk toward the front door. As the manager approached the suspect, he ran to the garden section and emptied his pockets, the report stated. The tools were located where the suspect left them. A second suspect allegedly did the same thing and left the tools in the same place as the first subject. The total value of the items the alleged suspects allegedly tried to take was $711.89 and included five tape measures, six-bit sets, seven tape rules, 19 hammers and nine saw blades. Berea Police were also investigating the theft of four chrome wheels and tires taken from a maroon and grey 1994 Chevy pickup. The grandson of the vehicle owner, who was a college student, reported the theft. According to the report, the truck was parked in back of Evans Tire World on North 25 on Friday, January 16th for maintenance. Sometime during the weekend, someone took all four wheels and 15-inch tires from the truck. Estimated value of the property was $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.