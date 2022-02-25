Babies! Babies!
Berea College Hospital reported that the 17 babies born at their facility last week may have been a record number of birth in a one-week period. The highest number of newborns in the hospital at one time prior to this event was recorded in 1955, when approximately 15 newborns were born. This coincided with the week that the maternity ward was relocated from the second floor to the current location (at the time of publication). 1955 was also the year of the “baby boom” where the Berea College Hospital averaged a baby a day for the first six months of the year.
Debate trophies
The Berea College Varsity Debate team took 2nd place in the Annual Mid-Winter Debate Tournament that was held at Berea College. Taking first place honors was the University of Kentucky, with third place going to Eastern Kentucky State College. Novice debate honors went to Georgetown. Asbury took second place with Eastern Kentucky State College and Tennessee tying for third place. There were 18 colleges and university competing in this event from Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Tennessee. Trophies were presented to representatives of the winning schools by Miss Emily Ann Smith, chairman of the Berea College English Department.
Assets disclosed
The City of Berea’s general fund had receipts totaling $104,195.45 in 1963, while disbursements from that fund totaled $89,000.09. The receipts were generated from property taxes, poll taxes, franchise taxes, improvement levies, penalties and interest, police court fines and costs, privilege licenses, parking meter collections, meter violations, truck, and backhoe rentals as well as a number of other resources. These figures were included in the 1963 audit of the City of Berea’s financial books as were examined by William E. Bohon, certified public account. Current assets of the general fund, as of December 31, 1963, included cash assets pf $36,022.64; street improvements contracts receivable, $16,396.02; police court fines receivable, $1,718.00; privilege licenses receivable, $842.55; general improvements receivable $7,776.37. Total assets (including $28,541.87 in fixed assets) were $94,783.61. Balances also included for these two funds: street improvement bond and interest fund, $684.72; Social Security revolving funds $2,655.61. The delinquent property taxes totaled $5,482.72. Of this amount, $2047.12 was for 1963 taxes. Some these have been paid since the audit was prepared. Some of the delinquent taxes date back to 1951.The cost of the audit was $400.
T.B. Tests
A total of 4,749 tuberculin skin tests were done by the personnel of the Madison County Health department and Paris Tuberculosis Hospital in eleven Madison County Schools (Kingston, Waco, and Mayfield were done in the spring of 1963). Some 140 children were found to have a positive skin test. This did not mean that these children had tuberculosis. However, it did mean that these children had been in contact with someone who did have tuberculosis. The x-ray trailer would be in Richmond on March 31st to take care of children and parents who had a positive test. Parents and children in Berea were informed of where they could go to obtain x-rays as well.
Phone service
New phone lines and cables were being installed in the southern Madison County area according to General Telephone Company’s district manager, Fred Paxton. Altogether the new facilities planned for completion during the first half of 1964, would provide service to 27 new customers and extend private line service to 9 existing customers in the rural areas of Madison County. In addition, these projects were designed to serve future requirements. The total cost of the project was approximately $36.000 to provide additional cable and wire-facilities on Kentucky 21, Red Lick Road, Big Hill Road, Scaffold Cane Road, Mt. Vernon Road, Haiti Road, Wallaceton Road and to Dreyfus area, according to Paxton. One project would provide telephone service for the new Central Kentucky Wildlife Management Area near Dreyfus, while some areas would be receiving service for the first time, such as parts of Jackson Hollow and the region east of Duluth near the Estill County line. The combined projects required approximately 2,300-man hours to complete and involved the placement of 48,300 feet of cable and 253,440 feet of wire. General Telephone Company served approximately 2,395 telephones from its Berea exchange.
Commented
