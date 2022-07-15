July 13, 1922
Oddest among reasons for recent strikes, is one presented by 20 blind men employed in the weaving and chair departments of the Wilkes-Barre-branch of the Pennsylvania Association for the blind, all of whom subscribed to a strike order and submitted their case to Bernard Callahan, of the Central Labor Union for action at a meeting being called later in the week. The Blind men demanded retention of their fellow workers, previously engaged as foreman had been displaced by a sighted foreman. The management of the association declared that defective work was being sent from the workshop and it decided to displace the blind foreman and to send the wavers, rugmakers and chair builders an expert who could pass upon all work. The blind men demanded retention of this foreman. “This place is for the blind,” was their ultimatum to management.
July 11, 1946
The Madison County cattle tour held July 4th, was well attended, as over one hundred cattle enthusiasts made the rounds. The tour, which was an annual affair before the war but was not held during that time, was a great success. All herds visited were of very good quality and in very good shape, giving solid evidence of why Madison County holds the rating of being the largest beef cattle county south of the Ohio River and east of the Mississippi. Farms visited were those of William W. Park, J.M. Coy, Tom Baldwin, C. C. Coy, T. J. Black, Jr., W. M. Moody, Robert Duerson, Berea College, Newton Botkin, Dr. H. L. Donovan and M. A. Ramsey. Highlights of the tour was the dinner served by the ladies of White Station Presbyterian Church, the ice-cold lemonade donated by Oscar Harrison and the talks made by Professor E. S. Good and Dr. W. P. Garrigus of the Experimental Station, University of Kentucky. All were complementary of the Madison County Cattlemen and their cattle as well as they way they feed and handle them. After seeing the fine herds of cattle, one could certainly point with pride to the splendid advancements that had been made by Madison County cattlemen and the contributions they made to the nations and world’s food situation which was so acute at that time.
July 13, 1972
The Berea Chapter of Business and Professional Women’s Club held its annual picnic on Saturday, June 24, 1972, at the home of Mrs. Ruth DeGamboa, president elect. Mrs. DeGamboa introduced her house guests, Mrs. Mercedes Mayor and Carlos Mayor of Mexico City. Other members’ guest attending were Mrs. Bobbie Parsons, Mrs. Evelyn Long, Miss Gertrude Howard, Mrs. Gilbert Roberts and Miss Lillian Ball. Mrs. Nancy Riffe of a Madison County association also attended and accept a check in the amount of $200 from the immediate past president, Eleanor Wilt. The money was raised by the B&PW Chapter through a rummage sale in April. Mrs. Riffe expressed her appreciation to the members of the club for the check and their continuing interest in the School of Hope. She said that the money may be used for a new venture class for adults. She described the need for help for these individuals in the community and said that the project is at present only in the planning stage but hoped it would become reality.
July 13, 1997
Army officials had confirmed the presence of the chemical agent Mustard in a chemical munition’s storage igloo at the Blue Grass Army Depot. The igloo contained 155-millimeter artillery shells filled with the chemical blister agent. The chemical was detected during routine igloo monitoring of the chemical stockpile. County, state, and Congressional officials were notified shortly after the leaker was confirmed, in accordance with an agreement made between the commander of the depot and local elected officials. There was no danger to the surrounding community. Depot officials closed the air vents and installed filters on the affected igloo. The igloo would be continuously filtered until the crews could enter and determine the exact source.
