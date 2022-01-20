Schedule of Classes

Introduction to Woodworking with Andy Glenn
April 11-16: $1,150
Description: This class is designed for anyone interested in a full week immersion into a furniture making workshop. The class is designed to use both machine tools and hand tools in making a small, dovetailed keepsake box. The box will be a collection of all the skills and techniques we cover throughout the week.
Spoon Carving with Michael Puryear
April 22-24: $550
Description: In Scandinavia, the sloyd (slöjd in Swedish) method is based in traditional craft and is part of the education system in all Nordic countries to develop aesthetic sensibility and manual skill. This class is following this philosophy and practice by carving wooden spoons. Students will design and carve a wooden spoon using a traditional sloyd and hook knives.
Modern Ladder Back Chair with Dawson Moore
April 25-29: $1,400
Description: This chair blends inspiration in both construction process and design from the likes of the more traditional Jennie Alexander and Brian Boggs, to the more modern Danish designers Hans Wegner and Borge Mogensen. The chair’s joinery relies on the foundational concepts outlined in Alexander’s well known book “Make a Chair from a Tree” while also exploring modern efficiencies by using a lathe, drill press and router. The idea is to gain some increases in joint accuracy and to skip over some of the mundane aspects of a purely hand tool build, while still embracing the fun of splitting parts from a log and shaping with hand tools like spokeshaves and drawknives.
Sharpening Chisels and Planes with Andy Glenn
April 30: $180
Description: Keeping tools sharp is a critical aspect to hand woodworking and one that effects the results we achieve with the cutting tools. Sharpening is a skill consistently put to use. Since tools dull as we use them, it is best to frequently sharpen them. The more tools are used, the more sharpening necessary.
Windsor Side Tables with Andy Glenn
June 3-5: $625
Description: An ideal class for anyone interested in woodturning and lathe use. We’ll structure the class into three parts:
• Day One: learning the lathe and practicing different cuts and techniques. We’ll also cover safety and sharpening on day one.
• Day Two: Parts making. We’ll shape the legs, stretchers and top of our tables.
• Day Three: Complete the parts and assemble.
Shaker Style Side Table with Andy Glenn
June 6-10: $995
Description: This five-day class is ideal for someone looking to learn the basics of furniture making. We’ll use a mix of both power and hand tools to make our tables: power tools to make the parts, cut the mortises and complete the milling, and then hand tools at the bench to shape the parts and fit everything together. A dovetailed drawer and turned knob will complete the piece.
The Anarchist’s Tool Chest with Megan Fitzpatrick
June 13-17: $1,450
Class Description: Aside from a workbench, a sturdy tool chest is one of the most important things to have in your shop. It organizes and protects your tools from damage, rust and loss. While many woodworkers have attempted to improve upon the traditional chest design that emerged 300 years ago, the old form has remained the absolute best way to keep the most tools in the smallest space.
Hickory Bark Harvesting with Andy Glenn
June 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cost: $185
Class Description: In this one-day class, we will harvest hickory bark within the Berea College forest.
Bark is a traditional material for the woven-bottomed ladderback chairs commonly found within Appalachia. The bark, incredibly tough when dry yet flexible and pliable while still wet, is labor-intensive to collect. A smooth barked tree is felled before the crusty outer bark is shaved with the drawknife to reveal the light-colored inner bark. The inner bark is peeled and stored until use. Attendees will keep the bark they peel.
Green Wood Chair Making with Andy Glenn
June 20-24: $1,325
Description: In this class, we will begin the week with the log to collect our parts and end the week with a completed chair. Green wood chair making starts with moisture content; the wetter wood of the posts shrinks around the dry rungs. That’s what holds the chair together, as these chairs were traditionally made without the use of nails or glue (though we’ll use a little glue, it’s nice to use for the peace of mind).
Wooden Carrier with Andy Glenn
June 25-26: $425
Description: Join us for two days in June to build a charming cherry carrier. With a focus on hand tool woodworking, we’ll cut compound-angle dovetails at the bench to create the box before adding the steam bent handle and nailed bottom. The handle detailing is created with a single carving tool. You’ll leave with the skills to create them in all sizes.
