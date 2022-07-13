My husband has been hard at work to protect his garden vegetables. He was very proud of his baby melons until something ate the middle out of a watermelon and a cantaloupe. Up goes more fencing to
fend off the pests. I was so thankful about the amount of rain we finally got. The Craft Festival was in town over the weekend so it was a good bet that we might get some rain.
We got the great idea to take up some of our landscape rock, wash it, put down new landscape material, and replace the rock. Let me tell you, it felt a lot like prison labor. There wasn’t much shade unless you started early in the morning. The best way to keep the rock clean was to pick each rock up by hand, but that was taking way too much time! When we raked it all up with the tractor, there was a lot of dirt to try to wash out. At the end, I felt like we would have been better off to just dump dirt on top of the rock and sown some grass!
There has been some hard work going on in Kingston by a Mr. Parker. He has been gradually tearing down an old house that was very close to the road. It was so close to the road that it was hit by a car in a terrible wreck. The house had been vacant for several years afterwards. When I was there, I noticed
underneath the outside covering one section looked like a corn crib or a shed.
I wonder about the homeowners’ through the years and their memories from that time. I know in my mind it seems difficult for any home to contain all the memories and emotions of the years. There are
just too many!
The construction on the rental storage units in Kingston kicked into overdrive with the arrival of a semi loaded down with metal a couple of weeks ago. It was amazing how quickly the buildings went up in the hot weather. My hat is off to all the hard-working people who get things done!
Carefree summer days are dwindling down because school starts soon. Those school supply sheets will be in Walmart before you know it. Treasure the time you get to spend with the kids. College comes before you know it.
