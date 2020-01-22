The Berea City Council heard first reading of an ordinance that would impose fines on businesses and individuals caught littering.
Under the measure read Tuesday night, violators would be given the opportunity to clean up the litter, or possibly face a $500 fine.
Council member Emily LaDouceur expressed concern about the proposed ordinance, questioning whether the penalties would be unfairly imposed on what she called “marginalized” citizens, such as poor people. LaDouceur also questioned the effectiveness of what she called a “zero tolerance”
ordinance.
Council member Steve Caudill disagreed, however, expressing confidence that police officers and code enforcement personnel would exercise discretion in enforcing the law. Caudill suggested more often than not, people will likely get warnings for the first offense. “I think it [the fine] should be stiff because this is for people who are being extremely negligent in their behavior, not in the circumstance where it is an accidental thing. I don’t think a police officer in Berea is going to pull me over because something flies out of my truck bed.”
“Yeah, you’re a white guy and you might get a pass like that,” LaDouceur responded. “There’s other people that might not get a pass.”
Council member Jerry Little raised a concern about the enforceability of the proposed ordinance, and he questioned whether the amount of the fine was excessive. Council member John Payne suggested the ordinance could be amended to state that the fine shall be up to $500, subject to the discretion of the court.
LaDouceur requested a work session on the issue to allow officials to discuss the matter further before a final vote. Most council members supported the measure, including Cora Jane Wilson and Jim Davis, who lives along a main highway and sees firsthand the impact of littering on his property. “People need to be educated,” Davis said. “If they get caught, they need to pay.”
Mayor Bruce Fraley concluded the discussion on the issue, noting the administration crafted the measure in response to strong public demand to do something about littering. “We have had consistent complaints about trash, illegal dumping in creeks, mattresses left on the side of the road, bags of garbage thrown out, you name it,” Fraley said. “It’s time for the city to adopt a comprehensive litter ordinance. We need to do something as a city. We have a responsibility to put an ordinance in place that we hope will prevent littering.”
On a related note, City Administrator David Gregory said the city will have a work session that includes representatives of Waste Management, the city’s solid waste contractor. The city’s contract with Waste Management expires on March 1, then automatically rolls over to a one-year extension if the city does not cancel or reopen the bid process.
Gregory reported meeting with Waste Management representatives earlier this week after complaints from citizens that glass recyclables were not being picked up. The Lexington recycling facility that accepts glass was temporarily shut down last week, officials said.
Caudill suggested citizens were not even informed of the temporary change, whereupon garbage collectors simply left glass items rather than take them. Caudill suggested the company needs to develop a better procedure for keeping customers informed if there is a sudden or temporary change in policy. Little agreed, suggesting it may be time to re-bid the city’s garbage contract.
In other business:
• In the public comment period Shane Morris spoke about ways the council could take action to affirm the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, the right of citizens to bear arms.
• During mayoral comments, Bruce Fraley announced the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy Board of Directors approved a $250,000 grant to the city for a multi-use pavilion near the former Tolle building. Said Fraley: “This was a very successful conclusion of a cooperative effort involving the Berea Tourist and Convention Commission, the Berea Farmer’s Market, and the City of Berea, and it took many months of hard work and dedication to get us to the point of approval. I want to thank everyone who was involved in this process and I look forward to beginning the design and construction phases of this project that will be an asset to our city and citizens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.