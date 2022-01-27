Newspapers have been around Kentucky for more than 150 years.
We have withstood the test of time and continue to adapt and change with the times as we navigate through a new era of news, information and communication. We are the voice of your city and county. We report the news, do it without favor or merit and do it fairly.
Our focus is on local, faces and places and strive to produce a top-notch newspaper each and every week. We don’t receive funding from any government entity and we are privately-owned by Nolan Group Media, a family group of eight newspapers.
Our NGM owners and publishers live in Kentucky, support local businesses and we are each part of our communities. We print our paper right here in Kentucky and we don’t rely on a big cooperate chain to drive our engine. We navigate our own vehicles in each of our counties in which we live and totally rely on the support of our local readers and advertisers to support us on a weekly basis.
Without you, there would be no newspaper and my staff and I would not have a job. The front page would be blank and if you think the internet and social media sites are the best resources for local news, think again. You would not know about government meetings, because Facebook doesn’t have a reporter based in Berea. Facebook doesn’t have a reporter covering stories or giving you a newspaper to look forward to every week. Social media should be for personal entries and not for unregulated business commerce.
The Berea Citizen has been the voice of record in Berea since 1899 and we still continue to deliver the news to our readers and subscribers on a weekly basis. We are thankful for our readers and advertisers who put their trust in us.
We reach more than 5,000 readers per week in print and that number is supplemented by our online engine — our web site and other social media platforms — and reach an audience that expands beyond Kentucky and all across the globe.
As a member of the Kentucky Press Association Board of Directors, I’m proud to serve our district, which includes Madison, Boyle, Clark, Estill, Garrard, Jessamine, Lincoln, Mercer and Powell counties.
Thank you for reading us and we look forward to serving our readers and subscribers for many, many more years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.