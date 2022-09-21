Berea College did not have to look far for its new men’s basketball coach. Former Madison Southern Coach Austin Newton was named coached of the Mountaineers last weekend.
Newton had served as coach at Southern since 2018 and posted a 64-55 records, while capturing two 44th District Championships and earning three trips to the 11th Region Tournament and guding the program to its first-ever win in a region tournament last season.
Newton said the decision to leave Southern for Berea College wasn’t an easy one.
“It’s definitely been very bittersweet,” Newton said. “Madison Southern gave me an opportunity to be a head coach and we have created a culture that we are extremely proud of. The great part about it is that I don’t have to move my family and we will still be around at all the games and hopefully even recruiting some guys to play for me again.”
Newton said Berea College offers an excellent chance at coaching collegiately with a school that is unique to the student athlete.
“It is a very unique Division 3 institution where nobody pays tuition and allows students to enjoy a free education, work a job on campus, and also be a part of basketball team,” he said.
This isn’t Newton’s first college experience. He served as an assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond from 2010-2015. Newton played collegiately at EKU, and helped guide the Colonels to the 2005 NCAA Tournament where they played the University of Kentucky in the first round.
Newton said his prior experience coaching at EKU will help with the transition back into college basketball.
Berea College plays in Division III, and under those rules, Newton isn’t allowed to any basketball-related with his Mountaineer players until Oct. 15. Between now and then, Newton said he will be getting to know one another and working on team building.
Before news broke, Newton made it a point to inform his Southern players about his decision.
“We were volunteering at the Spoonbread festival when I was offered the job and I felt pretty strongly that I was going to accept it, so I wanted to make sure I talked to them first before the news broke,” he said. “I would like to thank my Madison Southern family for the last four years and giving me an opportunity to lead this basketball program. We have accomplished a lot in a short amount of time in terms of winning, but we are prouder of the way our young men represented the school. Now I would love to encourage this community and all over Madison County to get behind the Mountaineers at Berea College.”
Madison Southern Athletics Director Jay Simmons said the school hasn’t hired a new coach to lead the Eagles’ boys program as of Tuesday morning.
