The inaugural “A Night of Comedy for Hospice Care Plus” will take place March. 31, 7 p.m., at the Posey Theater, located in the Stratton Building at Eastern Kentucky University.
The show features nationally known stand-up comedian and Kentucky native, That Guy Joe Deuce, who has been named Funniest Comedian of Lexington and has been featured on Dry Bar Comedy, Amazon Prime and YouTube.
That Guy Joe Deuce is motivated to help through his own experience.
“I have had members of my own family in the care of hospice, and I believe in the importance of the service this organization provides,” he said. “If I can give back to hospice by providing a night of laughter, I’m honored to do so.”
A Night of Comedy benefits the Hospice Care Plus Building Better Together Capital Campaign. The campaign hopes to raise $190,000 towards consolidating all of the organization’s programs and sites at the Compassionate Care Center campus in Richmond.
“If our home care programs and our facility staff are together, it improves communication and care when patients and families transition from one program to another,” said Lisa Cox, Hospice Care Plus CEO. “This allows more efficient use of our resources and improves quality of care.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.