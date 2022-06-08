Nina Chasteen, 73, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Nina was born in Lexington to the late Ruford and Marie Miller Turner. She was retired from Berea Hospital after 26 years of dedication. She also had previously attended Red Lick Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James J. Chasteen; two sons, Daryl and David Satterfield; and one brother, Ruford Turner, Jr.
She is survived by her loving granddaughters, Megan Gammell and Britni Satterfield; and two great granddaughters, Olivia Duff and Raelynn Gammell; one stepdaughter, Contina Chasteen Schill; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services were at noon, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. Rev. Ermon Turner officiated and burial followed in the Red Lick Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Doug Hymer, Justin Linehan, Leon Bennett, Brandon Turner, Adam Rose, Harold Bryant, Jason Turner and Estes Isaacs.
Lakes Funeral Home.
