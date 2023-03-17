How important is a cell phone?
I found out the hard way last week. While driving to Louisville, my phone got extremely hot and completely went into shutdown mode. The previous couple of weeks it had shut down, but came back on after a hard reset, but this time, it stayed shut down and never came back on.
Of course it happened while I was en route to Louisville without any way to reach anyone. I had zero contact with the outside world and no way of knowing about anything happening back home. I couldn’t contact anyone and no one could contact me.
Once I arrived at the Kentucky Baptist Convention location in Louisville, our IT support team tried to do a reset but the phone still wouldn’t come on. It was in fact in total shutdown mode and wasn’t coming back on, no matter how hard I tried.
I stopped at an AT&T store on Shelbyville Road and we started making progress until I realized I didn’t bring my laptop with me that day. That turned out to be another mistake, because I had to call Rhonda to help retrieve a passcode sent to my e-mail account.
The problem was, Rhonda couldn’t get into my laptop, because my password is one that features a mixture of upper and lower case letters, numbers and other password-type symbols. I tried over and over to relay those but sending a password and typing it like it’s second nature are two different things.
I finally went to a nearby library and retrieve the passcode, but problem was, I couldn’t relay it back to the store in time, because the timer had expired. I just gave up, grabbed lunch at Chick-fil-A, grabbed the inoperable phone and headed South.
Once I got back to Berea, I contacted AT&T and began the process of receiving a replacement. The order wasn’t scheduled to arrive until Saturday, meaning I had to fall back on an older model phone to get by with for about 48 hours.
The older version of the iPhone 6 worked great back in the day, but those days have since passed and the battery doesn’t hold upon well and you have to use the speaker phone when having a conversation with someone. The battery life when from 100 percent to 30 in a matter of minutes, which meant limited time on the phone to avoid rude shutdowns.
I received my new phone on Saturday and I was back in service with the exception of not being able to retrieve hundreds of photos from my damaged phone. Most of those photos were of my mom and not being able to retrieve them was heartbreaking.
On Sunday morning, the phone decided to do an update, which added another layer to an already-challenging week. After playing the drums during praise and worship, I left the “new” phone on the music chart stand.
When I returned to my seat, I noticed my phone wasn’t in my possession but realized I had left it on the stage. As Pastor Kevin Slemp was nearing the end of his sermon, the phone rang. Mine has the old-time telephone ring, and of course, I forgot put the phone in vibrate mode.
He was making a point about distractions when it rang and walked over to retrieve it. Of course, I knew right then whose phone was ringing. I knew before then, but kept holding up hope it wasn’t mine. Kevin went on to say that God works in weird ways and he jokingly said the call better to have been worth it. I’ve been in church all of my life, my that moment topped the cake.
In case you are wondering who was calling, it was my niece Addisyn. She usually attends each Sunday mornings, but stayed home this time. I called her to tell her what happened but she already knew through her friends.
I asked her did God call? He didn’t, but he has a sense of humor.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
