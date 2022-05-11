There are no excuses.
Now more than ever, voters have more options when it comes to voting in the primary and general election, whether it be in-person or by absentee. Prior to the pandemic that gripped our nation more than two years ago, to cast a vote, voters were given basically 12 hours the third Tuesday in May and November to cast their ballots in local, state and national elections.
The polling sites were divided into precincts, depending on your residence, creating restrictions on where voters could cast ballots. During the state of emergency, especially in 2020, voters were given the choice to vote by absentee while requesting a ballot by mail delivery and also could vote in-person by simply showing up with an ID and casting a ballot regardless of your previous precinct location.
In the past two years, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has made a push to make voting easier for constituents in the Bluegrass. Clerks in each of the state’s 120 counties have the choice whether or not to use precincts, adding even more flexibility for voters.
“This was a good legislative session for Kentucky, especially for voters,” Adams said.
More state funding was allotted to removing deceased voters from the rolls and for updated voting equipment to help ease the process for voters. Adams is hopeful by the end of his current term, New Year’s Day 2024, all counties will have state-of-the-art voting machines “to vote on,” which includes paper ballots in order to do audits and recounts.
The biggest change for voters is the addition of early voting that will be offered starting Thursday-Saturday at three locations in Madison County. Voters can vote at the Russel Action Center (Berea), Madison County Extension Office) and the Madison County Clerk’s Office (Richmond office only) from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Adams and the General Assembly implemented voting changes in House Bill 564 that clarified early voting locations must be open for eight hours and added six days of in-person absentee voting before early voting begins. The bill also codified an existing policy of not connecting voting machines to the internet and making it a felony to connect a voting machine to the internet. The bill also expanded the definition of election worker for the sole purpose of protection from intimidation.
On Tuesday, May 17, voters in the primary election also can vote during a 12-hour window, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. at seven locations throughout the north, south and central parts of Madison County. Voters can cast their ballots and the Folk Center, the Berea Church of God, Eastside Community Church, White Hall Baptist Church, Madison County Extension Office, Mule Barn (The University at Arlington) and Big Hill Christian Church.
Adams credited Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger for his efforts in creating an easier process for voters in Madison County.
“He’s one of the best in the state,” Adams said. “That’s saying something because we have a lot of really good ones.”
One of our own is one of the best.
