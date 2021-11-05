I never did get into Halloween. I guess that’s why my costume never changes every year.
Although it’s all in fun and provides good entertainment this time of year, I do enjoy the fall season and the changing of the leaves, paving the way for much cooler weather. Gone are the shorts and polo shirts, while hoodies, blue jeans and coats and jackets serve as the main attire.
Back in the day, attending the Fall Festival at the old Kirksville School, which is now known as the Kirksville Community Center, was always a treat. The set-up was always memorable, while the chili and other goodies in the basement cafeteria never disappointed those who attended the yearly event. The Bingo Hall was fun, as was the General Store and my personal favorite was always the basketball toss. However, the best part of the fall festival was always the cake walk.
A couple of years ago on a rare Friday night off, we drove down to Kirksville and took in the Fall Festival once again. It turned out to be mom’s last visit to the school that she attended as a child and we all had a good time that night. Some things are just meant to be and I’m thankful that God tends to work things out that way even though going places with family is always routine it seems. Never take those times with friends and family for granted.
Growing up, Mom and Dad didn’t take us to very many neighborhoods and we just basically went to the homes of folks that we knew, because mom was very cautious and wanted to make sure we knew the source of where our goodies came from.
I was perfectly fine with that, because Halloween was always too spooky to me, but I learned to appreciate it more. I even got the nerve to attend the haunted forest at Camp Catalpa a few times and enjoyed those scary times.
When we lived in Richmond, we made chili and enjoyed it with family and decorated the garage up as neighborhood kids and their families walked around Hampton Ridge and Aster Court to get a treat or two at our house. Rhonda had stacks of CDs from her haunted house and fall festival adventures at Kingston Elementary School. The most exciting part as an adult was seeing the costumes the kids and their parents chose to wear on Halloween.
I understand fully it’s all in fun and an enjoyable venture, but with me, what you see is what you get. No tricks, just treats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.