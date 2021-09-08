Nolan Gene Winkler, 87, of Poosey Ridge, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
He was born in Madison County, Kentucky on October 1, 1933 the son of the late James Cornelison “Neal” Winkler and Evelyn Still Winkler. Nolan enjoyed farming and devoted much of his life to raising tobacco and cattle. In 1968, he joined the Richmond City Police Department and entered a career in Law Enforcement. He served as a Deputy Sheriff under Harold Kirby from 1974 – 1977, was elected Madison Co. Sheriff and served in that capacity from 1978-1981. In 1985, he was elected Madison Co. Jailer and served one term as jailer. Nolan saw Law Enforcement as an opportunity to help people and serve his fellow man. He loved the outdoors and especially hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his children, Mitzi Jean Kelley (Donald), Anna Marie Kelley, Randall Winkler (Debbie), Theresa Reed (Ralph), Nolan “Peanut” Winkler (Kim), Mary Isaacs (John), Tammy Darlene Hendrix (Johnny), Evelyn Thomas (Bruce), Neal Dean Winkler, Alfred Winkler (Brandy), Sissy Rader (Ricky), Jerneal Harrison (Carol), James Harrison (Rayetta) and Marsha Neal (Kenny); 49 Grandchildren; 92 Great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Julie Lowery. He was preceded in death by a son, Hansel Harrison; 6 brothers and 3 sisters.
Funeral Services were conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Bro. Rickey Horn, Rev. Jason Reed and Johny Collins officiated and burial followed in Richmond Cemetery. His sons served as Pallbearers and his grandsons will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. www.cpcfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.