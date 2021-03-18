War! What is war? Stop to think about it for a minute. Can you explain war? Is there a difference in wars? How many and which wars were fought in your lifetime? Were you or anyone in your family involved in a war?
There are many questions to be asked about a war. Did you have a choice to be involved with a war, or was that choice left up to some higher authority? Were you drafted into a war situation or were you a volunteer in support of your country? Did you lose a family member in a war?
There are many questions that we have to ask ourselves when we become entrenched in a war situation.
First of all why is there a war? It’s usually because of a difference in thought or ideology between two persons or groups or countries. For instance, WWI and WWII were fought basically because of someone’s desire to be in control of the whole world, and there were people who were made to suffer and die for this person’s desire.
Philosophy differences
The Korean War was an example where a country who was your friend during the World Wars, suddenly become your enemy during the Korean War, such as the Chinese.
This war was again because of differences in philosophy and wanting full control of the lives of your countries people.
This all leads into what was called a “non war,” the Vietnam War. Those who involved with that war were told “it wasn’t really a war.” If it wasn’t really a war, then what was it? Was it a “conflict?” Is there really a difference?
In wars countries fight and people die. When over 58,000 American men and women die, is that not a war?
This week we celebrate and honor all those who participated, and some gave their life, for their country. Many were drafted, served their country in the fight against communism, and eventually gave their life for country. Many were career veterans who had served a number of years in support of their countries ideals of “all people are created equal” and free to determine the facets of their life.
Emerson McAfee
Many serve the required time in military service for their country and others make it a life career. This article is about just one of those, such patriots, Emerson McAfee.
Emerson joined the Air Force as an 18 year old out of high school during non- wartime, in January of 1960. War was the furthest thing from his mind when he qualified for a career in electronics. His desire was to follow in the footsteps of an uncle who was a “TV repairman.”
After some basic training, he was sent to Communications Electronics School at Keesler AFB, MS, where his position in the new arrivals line actually determined his life’s career path. He was to become a “Ground Radar Auto-track Repairman, whatever that was.
About four years after his enlistment along came the Vietnam War in 1964. He was assigned to Detachment 8 of the 1st Combat Evaluation Group at Blue Grass Army Depot. The war didn’t grab his attention immediately when some of his co-workers were selected to support the war in Vietnam by serving six month temporary duty assignments at radar sights deployed in Vietnam.
Eventually in 1968 he had no choice than to be involved in the war when he arose to the top of the list of individuals who had to go to Vietnam. But as fate would have it, he only had to spend three days in Vietnam, as he passed through his headquarters on his way to one of the radar locations in Thailand.
Two years later he volunteered to go back to Thailand in 1970 for another six months. He had another six-month tour to Thailand cancelled in 1972 when the location was closed.
New home
Jumping way ahead, and bypassing a lot of his 25-year career in the Air Force, where he also served as an Electronic Instructor and Quality Control Superintendent, he retired from the Air Force in 1984 to his new home in Berea. At that time, instead of putting his military involvement to sleep,
he became involved in projects related to veterans.
He began organizing reunions for his Air Force group of veterans who had been assigned to the location on Blue Grass Army Depot. Those lasted for 31 years, with 19 reunions being held in this time. There was always a memorial service he arranged in honor of the men who were lost in the Vietnam War, as well as those who had died of other causes. He was the force behind the construction of three memorials in honor of these men.
Establishing Memorials
The first is a Kentucky Veterans Historical Sight located where the detachment was located on Blue Grass Army Depot for 31 years.
The second location is a memorial in the Barksdale AFB Museum in Bossier City, LA. This memorial honors the 19 men the organization lost during the Vietnam War. A CMSgt Richard Etchberger is noted as receiving the Medal of Honor for the rescue of three of his wounded comrades, before he was killed departing the area in a helicopter.
The third memorial that Mr. McAfee was deeply involved with the design and construction of was a beautiful black granite, eight foot stone at the National Air Force Museum on Wright Patterson AFB, OH in honor of all who served at these operating locations.
We have just scratched the surface of Mr. McAfee’s involvement with the veterans.
He was also involved with the planning and presentation of six Welcome Home Veterans celebrations held in Madison County. During these celebrations he was involved with bringing to the county numerous entertainers as well as two different traveling Vietnam Memorial Walls. He also brought the nationally acclaimed “Standin’ Proud” Ford 250 Desert War truck here for the community to see twice. It had some beautiful military scenes covering the truck as well as all the names of men killed in the desert wars up until 2008.
In 2012 he helped form the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1066, and as president during this nine year period, has seen it grow from 25 members to the current total of 67 members. Under his leadership we have seen them present the “Missing Man” ceremony numerous times for Eastern Kentucky University Memorial/Veterans day ceremonies, as well as at county high schools and programs at Camp Nelson Veterans Cemetery.
Helping veterans
As part of the VVA Chapter’s activities, he has also received training as a Hospice representative for veterans. He visits with these veterans and their families to provide encouragement during their end-of-life needs. One such veteran was Chester Elkin of Berea.
McAfee sat with Mr. Elkin for 1 ½ hours every three weeks for a year expecting to help Mr. Elkin celebrate his 100th birthday. Alas, he passed a week before his birthday and the party was not envisioned as planned. Emerson had also nominated Chester for induction into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame for his service during WWII and his continuing support of Berea. He was accepted into the Hall but his daughter had to attend to accept it for him.
This brings us to the KVHOF which besides Mr. Elkin, Marvin Farmer was also nominated by Mr. McAfee in 2020. He also was inducted into the KVHOF.
After seeing two of his nominees accepted for the KVHOF, McAfee himself was nominated, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.
Still active at 80
Mr. McAfee has spent many hours and put many miles on his car traveling to 11 counties promoting the KVHOF.
He has talked with City Mayors and County Judge Executives in order to expand the coverage of possible veterans for this honor. In those 11 counties they are trying to find the veterans who are giving that extra work to improve the counties where they live.
Besides being the only president of Chapter 1066 of the VVA for it’s nine year history, Mr. McAfee is also the 2nd Vice President of the KY State Councill of the VVA and a member of the Madison County Veterans Committee.
Just recently he celebrated his 80th birthday with his family of 16, including 3 children, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
During this celebration he passed out his recently completed, over 300-page, auto-biography of his life from 1941 to the present, which he wrote during the past year while he had slack time due to COVID-19.
Also at this celebration, he arranged for a renewal of the wedding vows, he and his wife Sue made on 14 June, 1964, some 57 years ago.
All of this is presented to show how support by just one person, for the military and veterans, can be a lifelong endeavour with many sweet rewards.
Anyone interested in putting your spare time to use for a good purpose can reach him at mcafeeemerson@gmail.com or (859) 986-4362.
