Noodle Nirvana, Berea’s fast-casual restaurant featuring homemade, Thai-inspired noodle bowls, has announced it raised $34,000 for Hospice Care Plus.
"Noodle Nirvana and its owners, staff and customers are remarkable for what they have done for non-profits in our community. We are grateful, inspired, and ready to put the donation to work to care for patients and families, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay," said Hospice Care Plus CEO, Lisa Cox.
The donation was the product of the restaurant’s non-profit partnership program. For the length of the partnership—typically one year—the non-profit receives 20 percent of profits one day each month and all tips, all the time.
Noodle Nirvana’s partnership with Hospice Care Plus began in 2019 but was interrupted by the pandemic. In 2021, despite the massive difficulties faced by all restaurants during the pandemic, Noodle Nirvana re-launched the partnership.
“As we all slowly emerge, recover, and reprioritize, one norm we know we want to return to is our commitment to our community,” said co-owner Mae Suramek.
Noodle Nirvana’s previous non-profit partnerships raised over $115,000 for three non-profits. In 2016, they raised $30,000 for the New Opportunity School for Women. In 2017, the total was $44,000 for the Madison County Food Bank. The 2018 partnership with Hope’s Wings Domestic Violence Program raised $41,000.
The funds donated to Hospice Care Plus help provide programs that are fully reliant on donations, including its home-based palliative care program, bereavement care, and the education programs offered to the community. In addition, the gift helps the organization fulfill its mission of hospice care for all, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.
Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, Hospice Care Plus was founded as a non-profit organization to support the quality of life of its communities through hospice, palliative, and bereavement care programs. The organization serves Estill, Jackson, Lee, Madison, Owsley and Rockcastle counties and owns and operates the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Relying on contributions from individuals and groups, all care is provided regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. To learn more, donate or explore career and volunteer opportunities, visit hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500.
