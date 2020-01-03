Moose” Howell of Berea, age 84, died at his home Wednesday, December 25, 2019 after an illness. He was born in Richmond on January 3, 1935, son to the late Walker and Joanna Stewart Howell. He was an Air Force veteran, a foreman in manufacturing for Hyster–Yale, an avid golfer, who also loved UK Basketball, a lifelong resident of Madison County and a member of Conway Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral services were Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Reppert Funeral Home. Entombment was at Madison County Memorial Gardens with military honors by D.A.V. Post 165. Words of comfort by Pastor Bobby Turner.
To plant a tree in memory of 84 Norman David “Moose” Howell, Berea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.