Norman Russell Perciful, age 55, of Berea, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Funeral services will be 2pm, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Lakes Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11am to 2 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com

Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

