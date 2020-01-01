The Kentucky State Police is currently investigating a fatal collision on Interstate 75 that occurred today at 2:36 p.m. on Tuesday approximately five miles south of Berea that closed all south bound lanes on Interstate 75.
Preliminary investigations indicate 69 year-old Jack McIntosh of Richmond was operating a 2003 Peterbilt wrecker towing a disabled semi. McIntosh was merging onto I-75 when for an unknown reason 70 year-old Samuel G. Thomas of Candor, N.C., operating a 2012 Freightliner semi, struck the rear of the disabled semi being towed.
Thomas was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rockcastle County Coroners Office. McIntosh and a passenger Damion Covington of Rockingham, N.C. were not injured.
Senior Officer Brandon Durham is investigating and was assisted on scene by Sgt. Randall Honeycutt, the Rockcastle County Sheriffs Office, EMS, Emergency Management, Coroners Office and Mt. Vernon Fire Department. (KSP)
