During a medical checkup, a fellow told his doctor that he no longer feels like doing things around the house.
“Now, Doc, I can take it,” the fellow said. “Tell me in plain English what is wrong with me.”
“Well,” the doctor said, “in plain English, you’re just lazy.”
“OK,” the man said, “now give me the medical term, so I can tell my wife.”
Hard-to-understand words certainly aren’t helpful in communicating. That’s why the Bible warns we are to avoid them in sharing the gospel, so that our conversations about the Lord are fully understandable.
“Except you utter by the tongue words easy to be understood, how shall it be known what is spoken” (1 Corinthians 14:9)?
I’ve heard people talk about conversations with their doctors, lawyers, even repairmen and preachers, saying things like: “That went right over my head,” or: “Those big words were impressive, but I have no idea what they meant.”
When Moses was called by God to lead the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt, he resisted at first, saying he was a poor communicator.
“And Moses said unto the Lord, ‘O my Lord, I am not eloquent … but I am slow of speech and of a slow tongue. And the Lord said unto him, Who hath made man’s mouth? … Have not I the Lord? Now therefore go, and I will be with thy mouth and teach thee for I am slow of tongue.’ The Lord said to him, ‘Who has made man’s mouth? … Is it not I, the Lord? Now therefore go, and I will be with thy mouth, and teach thee what thou shalt say” (Exodus 4:10-12).
People reading this column speak with a wide variety of accents, depending on where they grew up. Even so, all have been perfectly equipped to share the gospel in a clear and compelling way.
You realize, of course, the Gospels have been written in such a way that everyone can understand them.
There are no hard-to-understand words. It’s written simply and clearly. There are no philosophical phrases, no scientific terms, nothing but simple words that even children can understand.
So, don’t feel like you need to learn large theological terms to present the gospel, like the fellow who wanted a large word to confuse his wife about his laziness. Instead, we should put all our efforts into keeping it simple.
