Novelis has awarded $10,000.00 to Habitat for Humanity of Madison and Clark Counties to expand recycling efforts through their Cans for Habitat program. Cans for Habitat provides financial resources to further Habitat’s mission while promoting recycling for a healthier environment.
Households in Madison and Clark Counties collect their aluminum cans and drop them off at one of Habitat’s Can House locations. Keith Taylor, DC Operator at Novelis, and Habitat volunteers, Harold Hall and Larry Palmisano, transport the cans to Novelis for recycling. Novelis then recycles the cans and generously donates the proceeds to help Habitat build brighter futures for local families.
“We are so grateful to Novelis for helping us expand our Can House program. Their generosity will go a long way toward helping us maintain our current Can Houses and place more Can Houses throughout the community. It will cover materials, labor, fuel, and other expenses necessary to keep the can program rolling along,” says Amanda Dubé, Fund Development Coordinator of Habitat for Humanity of Madison and Clark Counties. “With more Can Houses, we can keep more cans out of the landfill and use them to build homes for families in need of affordable housing instead.”
Novelis has been a long-time Habitat champion through its Novelis Neighbor program, directed by EHS Assistant Tammy Peyton and HR Leader Monica Johnson. Other local Novelis leaders and team members play a big part in that partnership also. Ramon Romero, Novelis Plant Manager, believes, “The life you live is the lesson you teach others.” He feels that this applies not only to the service Novelis provides but also to the way they choose to respond to the needs of the community. Operations Manager, Mike Sarver, is also behind the efforts. “It’s rewarding to see how the community responds to the recycling initiative that helps families realize their dreams of owning a home. For Novelis to play a part in that initiative is one of the reasons we are here. Recycling is here to stay!”
Novelis and Habitat for Humanity of Madison and Clark Counties invite everyone to get involved in making a cleaner future for our world and a bright future for local families by dropping off their bagged aluminum cans at one of Habitat’s Can Houses in Madison and Clark Counties. For Can House locations, visit habitatmcc.org/cans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.