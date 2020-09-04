Madison Southern football Coach Jon Clark isn’t shy about heaping praise on senior Jonah Farnstorm, calling him one of the finest wide receivers and students the school has ever seen.
“He is the most talented wide receiver that we’ve ever had at Madison Southern,” Clark said. “He’s going to be a big part of what we are going to do this season.”
The high praise comes from the coach entering his 10th year at the helm of Eagles football and directed at the wide receiver who caught five balls for 130 yards and one score last season.
There is no doubt that Farnstorm has the talent to be a difference-maker on the field, and big things are expected from him in 2020, so long as he remains healthy. In the previous two seasons, Farnstorm has been derailed by separate collarbone injuries, which robbed him of much of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Headed into his senior year, Farnstorm has two goals for the 2020 season.
“One, I want to stay healthy,” he said. “That’s a big one. As a team, the second is to be sound, play well, and play together and not allow this (Covid-19) adversity to pull us apart.”
Trying to heal and being sidelined was tough on Farnstorm, but rather than tossing in the towel, he found other ways to help the team.
“There were setbacks both mentally and physically,” he said. “Because I wasn’t playing, I had to find other ways to help out the team and get them where they needed to be. If that was by helping them watch the film or helping them remember plays, then that’s what I had to do.”
Though it was a long road back to the gridiron, Farnstorm gives his teammates credit to keep him in the loop.
“I’ve been around these guys for a while now, and they’re like family to me,” he said. “No matter what I go through, they’re there for me. So I cannot quit on them because they’ve been there for me. So I’ve got to keep pushing through.”
All the adversity has helped Farnstorm become mentally and physically challenging. He uses the same traits he uses to excel on the football field carry over into the classroom, where he sports a 3.95 GPA.
“It’s all about how you look at it,” he said matter-of-factly. “You can be just a student or just an athlete. You have to be both. You have to put as much work in the classroom as you do out on the field.”
The senior excels in math in the classroom. He sees similarities in figuring out math problems and determining what defense the opposition is running before the ball’s snap.
“In football, when you look at a defense, you have to know what coverage they’re in, such as a Cover-4 or Cover-2,” he said. “It helps you know what routes you have to run to get open. It’s the same thing with equations in math.”
Given his ability to keep on track in the classroom and on the field, there is little doubt that Farnstorm will excel in life beyond high school.
“I am hoping to help people out in the world, and, if possible, continue my athletic career on the college level,” he said. “I am undecided on a college, and I’m waiting for some possible scholarships.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.