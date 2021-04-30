T
he signs are everywhere. You have seen them.
No matter where you turn, there are “now hiring” signs at nearly every business in Berea, from restaurants to small businesses. More than a year into a pandemic, finding workers has been an issue and some businesses have shut their doors as a result of restrictions and also a lack of job applicants as business is starting to open back up again.
I was disturbed when I walked into local sit-down restaurant last weekend and the owner had a sign posted that he had to close one day a week because he couldn’t find any help. I’ve heard some people claim it was easier to draw an unemployment than to work a job that doesn’t pay as much as drawing a check for a few weeks.
The effects of COVID-19 hit local businesses hard and we were certainly not exempt from taking a financial hit. I’m appreciative our Government has been able to provide much-needed relief from the financial hardship for more than a year.
It is and was the right thing to do, but now is the time to start looking ahead.
The key to a successful economy is having all sources of our workforce thriving from every business sector from restaurants to retail stores. In order to meet the needs of customers, especially in restaurants, the owners are in need to workers to keep business flowing. No one likes to go to a restaurant and wait for an en extended period of time on their food, while two waitresses wait on double the amount of customers on any given night.
When I started in the work force, I made $3.35 per hour and have been working since I was 16-years-old. I even worked — on the weekends – when I played basketball in high school during the season. When I wasn’t practicing, I was working.
At an early age, my mom and dad taught me the value of working and I’m very appreciative of my upbringing. They taught me to earn a day’s wage and stretch a dollar as far as it could reach. I’m guilty of not stretching it far enough at times, but that’s mostly my fault.
Those jobs of my youth helped prepare me for my future career path. Working in a fast-food establishment taught me the importance of quickness and accuracy, which in result translated into weekly deadlines that I deal with as a publisher and editor.
As we inch closer toward normalcy and return to work, hopefully unemployment numbers will begin to fall again and employers won’t have to shut their doors to make ends meet.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen. Reach him at publisher@bereacitizen.net.
