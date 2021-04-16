I
t’s the perfect time to hit the trails at Indian Fort Theatre.
The spring temperatures are ideal. The views are decent since the trees haven’t leafed out completely yet.
It’s still hopefully too early for snakes.
The redbud trees are blooming along with lots of wildflowers. I even saw some butterflies.
I wanted to hike out the Robe Mountain Trail, which is the farthest out (6.2 miles).
My brother Dwayne was going to join me. In the past, he really enjoyed hiking there, but it had been more than 10 years since his last visit. He remembered back when he and his friends rode their bikes from the Middletown area up there, hiked all day, got lost, walked down to a road, and then walked a long way back around to the parking lot before heading back home on bicycles. The advantages of youth!
We had a good time walking.
Thankfully, the trails have a variety of terrain. They are not all uphill. We did go by the Lookout first.
It was very windy there with dust swirling in the air. I stayed well back from the edge. Safety first.
Time passed quickly. We probably made it within a mile of the end of the trail before we turned around. We met a couple of guys that we accompanied back. My brother discovered that he had an acquaintance in common with one. Small world.
As a local I take this area for granted. Only after reading online at berea.edu/forestry, did I learn some history. (Click on A Century of Forestry at Berea College by Clint Patterson to read even more).
The area is currently 9.000 acres with thousands of hikers each year.
The land that was purchased in the beginning was over farmed, burned, over logged, and eroded.
I am thankful for its current beauty and the watersheds that provide Berea’s water supply.

