After more than a century, the wreckage of a long-lost ship “Endurance” was found at the bottom of the Weddell Sea in Antartica recently.
The wooden vessel set sail in 1914 from London with 28 crew-mates on board, including Ernest Shackleton who was leading the way. However, in 1915, the ship met its demise when it was rocked and sank by ice on the coast of Antartica. Despite the fate of the ship, all the crew-mates survived at the hands of Shackleton’s leadership. The men camped on ice before eventually escaping on boats from the frigid conditions.
The recent discovery resembles newfound hope.
For Berea resident Alison Nurre, this isn’t just a story that inspired her, but one that held a special connection. Nurre and her husband were watching a newscast on March 9 when the network’s remarkable images of the preserved ship underwater caught Nurre’s attention.
“To me, it was hopeful having that news at the end of the news,” Nurre said.
Some of Nurre’s best childhood memories were filled with an adventurer named Mr. Green, who was one of the 28 crew members aboard the Endurance.
“He was the expedition’s cook, having joined the expedition in Buenos Aires, after the previous cook was sacked
for drunkenness,” Nurre said in a letter to the editor she penned recently. “Mr. Green had been working as cook on another ship when he heard of Shackleton’s need for a cook and jumped at the chance to interview for the position. He was the successful one of 20 applicants.
“We knew him first in the 1950s. Mr. Green lived in Hull, a seaport of England, a dockyard and large UK fishing port on the Yorkshire coast. He was one of Dad’s parishioners. My dad having been in Hull during WW2 as a young curate in the Church of England, there during the bombings, working in the St. John’s Ambulance Brigade, serving as a prison chaplain and helping out at a church which was intact on a Sunday and flattened on the Monday.”
Nurre holds vivid, remarkable memories of Mr. Green.
“He had lost his wife when our family met him and had no children,” she added. “We were already a family with four children. I think he was drawn to us. He eagerly accepted invitations to stay for lunch on occasions on Sunday and of course we would have been familiar with his stories of the expedition. I would have been between the ages of 4 to 7 but of course, I still remember seeing and probably staring at the results of his frost-bitten hands, with several fingers ending at the knuckles. I remember two instances in particular.
“The first was a memory from age 5 when I was the chosen one to accompany Dad to the Seamen’s Mission in the dock area where Mr. Green was to show his lantern slides of the expedition. The Mission was dark and gloomy and I stuck fast to Dad holding on to his cassock! I see today, online, that Shackleton gave the slides to Mr. Green whilst on board the Quest, the ship used on the last attempted journey of Shackleton’s with aim to circumnavigate Antarctica. Shackleton died of a heart attack while on board ship as it approached the Island of South Georgia. Mr. Green had also joined the expedition following his hero together with certain other members of the crew of the Endurance. “
The second was when he came to my 6th birthday party. It is the sort of thing Dad would do...invite someone on the spur of the moment. I was having a party with a handful of little girls, all in their frilly dresses, with party games, tea, and cake etc. and there was Mr. Green along to enjoy the spectacle!
“Dad said that he invited him because his birthday was one day before mine and he should celebrate too! I distinctly remember him telling us that ‘expedition birthdays’ were celebrated with whatever they had to cook with to mimic cake and icing. Maybe they used penguin eggs, oil melted from seal blubber, mixed with soy flour and scant icing sugar saved for the occasion. He did tell me at that time the precise ingredients. He was not shy at revealing his diminished hands and warning of the results of overly sucking one’s fingers or thumbs. That may have been a squeamish experience for some of my little friends. It must have been a different kind of show and tell.” To this day Nurre holds a piece of special memorabilia from her dear Mr. Green.
“He did whittle a carving of the Endurance as a gift for our family, a very crude carving out of balsa wood which I have in my possession,” she wrote. “I was the closest to Mr. Green through ‘our birthdays’ so after Dad died Mum gave me the little model carving and it made it over the Atlantic to Berea a few years ago.”
There is no doubt that Mr. Green left quite the mark on Nurre, her siblings, and family. But now after all of these years, the discovery of the Endurance has beaked hope in difficult times with the war in Ukraine which is all too relative for Nurre. Nurre’s father wanted to return to Hull, England ten years after the devastation of World War II.
“‘Why?,’ you might ask, when we lived in an idyllic place in the countryside of Derbyshire?” she said. “Well, it was Dad’s draw to Hull, remembering how those people in the war pulled together through unspeakable hardships and devastation. I think now of Ukraine. We would have been there during some of the years of rebuilding as we lived there during the years 1955-58. Hull was the second most bombed city in the UK after London. I am reading now that 95 percent of the buildings were affected by the bombing though we used to quote that 50 percent of the buildings were flattened to smithereens.”
Nurre’s heart aches with the current evasion on Ukraine and the suffering and devastation that we are witnessing from afar.
“These times are so dire, and yet this is hopeful news,” she said.
Despite the odds, the desolation, and the difficulty for survival for the 28 men stranded around 107 years ago after the Endurance wrecked, they preserved. It’s a remarkable glimmer of hope for all who are suffering. The recent discovery of the Endurance could hold a connection and message to all people that endurance is possible even in the most strenuous of times.
“It is now that I realize the importance of each and every man and the roles, they played for the survival of all which is, of course, the miraculous outcome of the epic journey for all 28 men,” she said. “We are proud to have known ‘our Mr. Green.’”
