I heard a Christian comedian the other talking about some of the places he has performed recently — churches, senior citizen centers, even a nursing home.
“The nursing home had a great crowd,” he said. ““By the time I was done, there wasn’t a dry seat in the house.”
I’m like that comedian in that I love the nursing home crowd. It’s so much fun hearing those residents tell stories about growing up in bygone years. I love hearing about life on the farm when milk came directly from the cow, when bacon came from the smokehouse, when butter came from the churn, when gasoline was 20 cents per gallon, when children were taught to respect their elders, when stores and restaurants were closed on Sundays,
Most of all, I am a huge fan of the dedicated workers who lovingly care for nursing home residents who can no longer care for themselves. These workers deserve to be the highest paid in America. They clean up unimaginable messes every day. They delicately brush hair and clip nails. They give baths. They give soft words and warm smiles. They gently hold hands and stroke brows of people they’ve come to love as they leave this side of eternity. Tears stream down their cheeks as they, with broken hearts, pull up the sheet and wait for the undertaker.
It takes a special kind of person to work in a nursing home. Not just anyone can handle the job. These people are honest to goodness heroes. The best of the best. And so are the people they take care of.
That’s why I’m glad the comedian took his show to the nursing home, making those dear residents forget their aches and pains for a while and causing them to laugh until they wet themselves.
———
Reach Roger Alford at (502) 514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.