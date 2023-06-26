The National Weather Service was in Madison County on Monday surveying damage from storms that swept through Richmond and Berea on Sunday evening and early Monday morning.
The storms produced large hail and damaging winds, especially in the Richmond area. Power outages and extensive property damage were reported during the severe weather outbreak. An unconfirmed tornado was located at the Eastern Bypass and Four Mile Road. Many homes suffered broken glass and vinyl siding damage from ping pong size hail and heavy winds that featured 70-80 mph gusts.
Madison County Emergency Management officials were determining why some new alert radio units weren’t functional during the storms to alert residents of the severe weather.
“Madison County EMA is working with NWS to determine what caused this omission of an alerting tool that our community values in instances such as last night’s storm,” the Madison. County EMA said in a social media post. “AlertFM receivers were provided with Federal funding due to the presence of chemical weapon destruction happening in Madison County, and should deliver severe weather notifications like a typical weather radio. … Madison County EMA's investigation will continue until we are confident that appropriate solutions have been enacted, tested, and proven acceptable for protecting our community.”
The agency added that “EMA partners with the National Weather Service (NWS) office based in Louisville, KY. NWS issues weather warnings based on meteorological data and anticipated impacts to a community.”
Damage was reported at Lake Reba in Richmond. Camp Catalpa is closed until further notice and Adventure Falls and Paradise Cove are close through Wednesday. Gibson Bay Golf Course was closed Monday and will re-open an Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.