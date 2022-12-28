Bernice (Vickers) Moore was born October 7, 1947 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, December 18, 2022 at her residence in McKee at the age of 75. She was the daughter of the late Roy & Alene (Moberly) Vickers.
Bernice is survived by three sons, Michael A. Moore and Anne of Paint Lick, William Shawn Moore of Richmond, and James E. Moore and Susan of Stafford, Virginia. She is also survived by the following siblings, Dallas Vickers of Texas, Ricky Vickers and Kathy and James Neeley of McKee, Eugene and Kathy Vickers of Berea, Jackie and June Vickers of Garrard County, Jimmy Vickers of Georgetown, Leroy and Pam Vickers of Hamilton, OH, and Ona Mae Aubrey of Nicholasville. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Abby Moore, Connor Moore, Rebecca Moore, Samantha Moore and Crystal and husband Jimmy McLean and by two great grandchildren, Sierra McLean and E.J. McLean. In addition to her parents, Bernice was also preceded in death by her husband William Larry Moore and a son, Dannie Moore; a brother, Tommy Vickers and by a sister, Kathleen Parker. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home. Bro. Leonard Wilder officiated and burial followed in the Vickers Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home, McKee, was in charge of arrangements.
