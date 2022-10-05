Homer Cope, 79, passed away Monday October 3, 2022, at his residence in Rockcastle County. He was born December 8, 1942, in Rockcastle County, KY to the late Arthur Mason and Macie Tillery Cope. Homer was a man of God, ordained into the ministry in July of 1984, serving the Lord in that capacity for over 38 years and currently was the assistant pastor of the Full Gospel House of Care. Homer spent most of his life as a well respected and trusted mechanic. He loved the outdoors, farming, hunting, fishing, and especially spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Homer was preceded in death by five brothers, Luther, Frank, Junior, Russell, Jessie, and one sister, Mary Cope Miller.
Homer is survived by two sons, Roy (Tammy) Cope of Berea, Jack (Kathy) Hudson of Illinois, two daughters, Madonna (Clyde Chasteen) King of Berea, Michelle (Kevin) Isaacs of McKee, three sisters Lou (Roger Pigg) York of Rockcastle County, Sue (Jeff) Daugherty of Jackson County, Faye Burns of Madison County, 10 grandchildren, Holly (Jerry) Denny, Keith Cope, Michael Cope, Brandon (Erika) King, Heather (Randall) Hall, Josh (Miranda) Isaacs, Jordan Isaacs, Cody Hudson, Lucas Hudson, and Taylor Lynn Hudson, and 12 great grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Wednesday October 5, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday October 6, 2022, at the funeral home with Bro. Doug Collins and Bro. Roger Pigg officiating. You may view the service live at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in the Scaffold Cane Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brandon King, Josh Isaacs, Jordan Isaacs, Jacob Lamb, Jack Hudson, Donnie Cope, and honorary pallbearers will be Billy Cope, Kevin Isaacs, Randal Hall, Adam York, Russell York, and Clyde Chasteen.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home.
