Joe “Butch” Durham, Jr., 77, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Butch was born in Madison County to the late, Joe and Oma Cain Durham. He was an electrician and loved to work with wood in his spare time. He enjoyed making small crosses that he would pass on to his family and friends. Some of the best memories he made with his family were fishing, camping, family vacations, Sunday dinners at moms, and all the many gatherings that they had together. Family was very important to Joe and he always took advantage of getting everyone together whenever he could. He attended Little Clear Creek Holiness church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Sandra Sue Durham; one daughter, Oma Marie Durham; one son-in-law, Joe Lewis; five siblings, James Marian Durham, Ralph Lee Durham, Freddy C. Durham, Charlotte Jean Durham, and Paul David Durham; one great grandchild, Felicia Dawn Alcorn; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Durham and Susan Durham; and one brother-in-law, Freddy Griggs.
He is survived by his children; Crystal (Darrell) Alcorn, Joseph Durham, Michelle Lewis, Kim (Albert) Barrett, Kristie Durham, and Teresa (Brandon) Gay; three siblings, Kenneth Ray Durham, Joyce Ann (Morris) Mullins, and Alvin Wayne (Tara) Durham; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Durham and Phyllis Durham; 15 grandchildren, Jessica (Alan) Smith, Nicholas (Sabrina) Alcorn, Carissa Coffey, J’Lena Diaz, Arther Alcorn, Ruth Chain, Pam (Jim) Davidson, Michael Aaron Durham, William Christopher Sutton, Stephanie Lewis, Joseph Andrew Lewis, , Jarod Barrett, Jayden Barrett, Brodie Gay, and Logan Gay; and 24 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. Pastor Buddy Durham officiated and burial followed in the Durham Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Joseph Durham, Darrell Alcorn, Jim Davidson, William Christopher Sutton, Albert Barrett, Michael Aaron Durham and Joseph Andrew Lewis.
Lakes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.