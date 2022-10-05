John D. Wilson, 69, passed away September 30th, 2022. He was of the Baptist faith. John enjoyed being outdoors and Kentucky basketball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben R. and Nancy Bullen Wilson, brother, Thomas D Wilson, grandson, Lance A Forrester and nephew, Eddie D. Wilson, Jr.
His surviving family is his lifelong partner of 40 years, Linda Schell and her two nephews, Wesley and Winston Schell, one son, John David (Melissa) Wilson and their three children, Daniel, Caleb and Chloe Wilson, one daughter Heather Forrester, and her daughter, Kristen Elayne Forrester, one brother, Eddie (Virginia) Wilson, two sisters, Dianne (Ronnie) Turner, and June (Larry) Durham, along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service were at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct 5, 2022 at Scaffold Cane Baptist Church. Bro. Bill Hammond officiated and burial followed at Scaffold Cane Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com
Lakes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.