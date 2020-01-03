Lawrence McHone, age 82, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Saint Joseph East Hospital in Lexington. Lawrence was born May 4, 1937 in Rockcastle County to the late Carlos McHone and Lula Durham McHone Alexander.
Funeral services were Monday, December 30, 2019 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Draper officiating. Burial followed in the Davis-Witt Cemetery.
