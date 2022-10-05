Linda Seals Johnson, 72 of Paint Lick, passed away on Sept. 27, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. Linda was born in Rockcastle County to the late Matt and Dorothy Isaacs Seals, and she was retired from Dresser Industries. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Matt and Dorothy Seals, her husband Emmitt E Johnson, and her brother Lafey Seals.
Linda is survived by her children: Emmitt (Jenny) Johnson Jr., and Joseph (Ariel) Johnson, and her siblings: Mike Seals, Elizabeth Baker, and Larry Seals, her granddaughter Jessica Johnson, and step grandchildren: Caitlyn and Chloe, Kevin Cain, and Kristie Lynn Lawson, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Friday Sept. 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Adams officiated and burial followed in the Isaacs Cemetery at Sweetwater.
Lakes Funeral Home
