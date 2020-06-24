Margaret H. Martin Warrick, age 95, passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation in Berea. Mrs. Warrick was born February 16, 1925 in Nashville to the late Ola Martin.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Saturday June 20, 2020 at Bethlehem Church Cemetery in GreenBriar, Tenn. Visitation was be 5-8 p.m. last Friday at Davis & Powell Funeral Home.
