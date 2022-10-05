Marshall “Rusty” Martin, 69, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, in Lexington, KY. Rusty was born December 21, 1952, in Berea to the late Olen and Laura Anglin Martin. He loved spending time with his family and friends and travelling with his cousin Mike Powell, Rusty was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. He was of the Christian faith attending the Church of God.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Monroe, and Mendel C. Martin.
Rusty is survived by one son, Jeremy Deshler of Lexington, one sister, Marilyn Walter and her husband Dave of Lexington, two brothers, Marco Martin and his wife Kathy of Richmond, and Olen M. Martin and his wife Patricia of Allentown, PA. One grandson Noah Ryan Terry and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. on October 5 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Pastor Grant Martin officiated and burial followed in the Berea Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be, Joe Anglin, Wendell Martin, Blaine Martin, Zachary Martin, Brandon Spires, and Josh Martin.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.