The completion of the U.S. Bike Route 21 (USBR) signage project was commemorated in Berea Monday as city, county and state officials gathered to celebrate the bicycling route that will eventually stretch from Atlanta, Georgia to Cleveland, Ohio.
At a ceremony in Fee Park Monday, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley was joined by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor, Berea College President Lyle Roelofs, and Friends of Boone Trace President Dr. John Fox, who initially spearheaded the effort to trace the path through Kentucky taken by Daniel Boone in 1775. Fox most recently lobbied for the four-month effort to place 347 USBR signs in 10 counties and 15 communities along the route.
In his opening remarks, Fraley noted the achievement was the result of non-profit and intergovernmental cooperation, with $85,000 in funds for signage coming from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The funds were administered for the 10 counties by the Madison County Fiscal Court.
“It takes a collaborative effort, and I compliment everyone involved in getting to where we are today,” Fraley said, going on to note that promotion of the route marks an important milestone for Berea and Madison County.
“Boone Trace Trail runs on Boone Street, and it intersects with the U.S. 76 Bike Route at Chestnut Street. So, truly, Berea with the U.S. 21 Bike Route from north to south and the U.S. 76 Bike Route from east to west, we have become the bicycle crossroads of Kentucky, if not the bicycle crossroads of America.”
USBR 21, also known as the Daniel Boone Bike Route, begins at the Cumberland Gap in Middlesboro and extends 265 miles to the southside of the Ohio River in Maysville, Kentucky. Passing through the historic Cumberland Gap and foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, it crosses through Bell, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle, Madison, Clark, Bourbon, Nicholas, Robertson and Mason counties.
Fraley further expressed hope there would be more regional collaborative projects to boost tourism in Kentucky that can also preserve the rich history of the state and nation.
“I think as we go forward, we need to have celebrations like this but we really need to think more regionally in terms of our tourism and how we get people out to see these trails,” Fraley said.
Secretary Gray noted it was in Berea approximately 25 years ago that he was serving on the Berea College Board of Trustees. Gray lobbied then-Transportation Secretary Jim Codell, who facilitated the construction of the shared use path along Highway 595 Walnut Meadow Road – the first shared use path in Kentucky, Gray said. Gray added the effort to expand bike and shared use paths in the Commonwealth continues making progress.
“This is an exciting time for bicycling in Kentucky,” Gray said. “The addition of U.S. Bicycle Route 21 to the national network will only add to Kentucky’s already considerable appeal for bicycle tourism, and for transportation alternatives.”
Both Fox and Berea College President Lyle Roelofs said the convergence of the 21 and 76 national bike routes is especially meaningful, given the region’s rich history.
“At Berea College, we think of this route as a meeting point – a point where east meets west, north meets south, and the mountains meet the bluegrass,” said Roelofs. “To me, it is altogether fitting that this point becomes the crossroads of bicycling in Kentucky.
“I’m proud that Berea College students were able to play an important role in this project, and that cyclists from across Kentucky and the United States can now travel through this important meeting point and learn about the history and beauty of Kentucky and of Berea College.”
Both Fraley and Madison County Judge-Executive Taylor expressed appreciation for Dr. John Fox, who Taylor said was relentless in lobbying public officials to get Boone Trace marked and commemorated with the Boone Trace Health Trail and USBR 21. Taylor said Fox has been instrumental in preserving Kentucky’s proud history, as well as raising awareness of that history for future generations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.