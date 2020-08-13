On Thursday August 13, around 5 A.M., the Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded to a fatal crash located on I-75 south bound near the 68-mile marker in Rockcastle County.
Upon arrival and through investigation officer Erik Stallsworth found a 2016 Volvo Tractor trailer operated by 23-year-old Hardeep Singh, Ontario Canada. Singh had struck a 2016 Kia Soul operated by 56-year-old David Thornton of New Carlisle Ohio. That crash sent Thornton’s vehicle into a Ford Pick-up driven by 51-year-old Malcom Campbell of Toledo Ohio.
Drugs and Alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash. David Thornton was pronounced dead on the scene by Rockcastle County Coroner's office. Traffic has been redirected at Exit 76 in Berea to U.S. 25 South as emergency and clean-up crews continues working at the scene for debris removal.
Assisting on scene: KSP/CVE, Rockcastle Co Sheriffs Office, Mount Vernon Police and Rockcastle Co Coroner. Officer Stallsworth is continuing the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.