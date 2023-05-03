Berea Home Village, Berea Human Rights Commission, Berea Housing Authority, Berea Senior Citizens Center, and Berea College Adopt a Grandparent support a proclamation read by Mayor Fraley at the Berea City Council meeting on Tuesday night at the Berea City Annex. May has been designated Older Americans Month in Berea.
