It feels extremely cliche to start a December column with a “this year has flown by” sentiment but truly - where has 2021 gone?
Several years ago a colleague told me time moves faster the older and busier you become, and perhaps that is why I truly feel like February was only last week.
“Older and Busier” could be the title of my 2021 memoir. I started my new position as director of the Madison County Public Library at the beginning of the year and operated at what feels like warp speed ever since. Over the past 11 months, our incredible staff has worked diligently to return the library’s operations and services to pre-pandemic levels. We resumed our regular hours in May, reopened our meeting rooms and restored in-person programs in June. Our Bookmobile was back on the road in time for Summer Reading. Branch staff continued popular material delivery services offered during the pandemic - curbside and secure locker pickup as well as home drop off - while also welcoming people back to browse our stacks and check out materials in person.
Safely restoring full access to the library was our number one priority for the first half of 2021. Access to a library, its services and materials is truly critical to many of those in our community who might otherwise lack sufficient resources or internet, or simply need a place to be and connect with other people. To me, what’s truly beautiful about the public library is everyone has equal access to everything, regardless of any socioeconomic indicator, background, or belief system. We serve everyone.
Established, consistent library access plays an essential role in community building, civic engagement, lifelong learning, and early literacy. A June 2021 Brookings article about the effect of public libraries on student learning indicated that children’s reading abilities were consistently aligned with their community’s library visits, circulation and program attendance. High numbers of library use correlated to better reading scores. Busy, open, accessible libraries create a solid foundation for student achievement and community advancement.
In Madison County, our library is certainly busy, and I am truly grateful for its level of use everyday. From January through November 2021, 159,938 people have visited our libraries in Berea and Richmond. We issued 3,340 new library cards in eleven months. Library users have checked out 194,911 books - actual, physical, printed books! Over 96,000 of these were books for children and young adults.
Our online services remain robust - since January, we loaned 89,551 downloadable books and audiobooks on Overdrive and the Libby app. Our users have streamed thousands of hours of content on Hoopla and Kanopy, accessed Consumer Reports and Ancestry.com through the library’s membership in the Kentucky Virtual Library.
Access to meeting space also proved to be in high demand: 744 groups have used a library meeting room since January. Our meeting spaces also host library programs, which saw 12,393 participants from June through November. Another 9150 people attended a library outreach program, held at a number of venues throughout the county.
As we celebrate another year and look ahead to 2022, I am elated to continue providing library access and service to our community. We have major projects on the horizon, such as further development of our Maker Labs in both libraries and on-site GED testing. I look forward to sharing and celebrating those initiatives with you next year!
