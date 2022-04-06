Oma Jean Lamb, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky. Affectionately known as Jean, she spent the first chapter of her life as the youngest child of Jake and Myrtle Jennings on their Paint Lick farm. She was a hard worker; a hairdresser and small business owner for more than forty years, Jean fostered close relationships with her clients, many of whom became lifelong friends. Jean was a member of White Lick Baptist Church and a devout follower of Christ, having taken Matthew 25:40 to heart. Jean never met a person she did not like and was universally loved in turn. We should all hope to be so loved.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, Donald Glendon Lamb, her siblings Conley Jennings, Howard Jennings, Bernice Johnson, Edith Sullivan, and Madelon Harrison, as well as her beloved daughter, Dr. Rebecca Atwater.
Surviving her are her children, Donald Jake Lamb of Morehead, Kentucky, and Tracy Welker of Richmond; and grandchildren Gillian Atwater, Dr. Chelsea Atwater, Luke Lamb, Chloe Atwater, Holly Highley, and Zachary Miller.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Saturday April 2, 2022 at White Lick Baptist Church. Bro. David Stewart and Bro. Jake Jennings officiated and burial followed in the Robinson Cemetery. Pallbearers were Luke Lamb, Zach Miller, Steve Williams, Bart Harrison, Brad Warford, and David McFarland.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.
