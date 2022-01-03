FRANKFORT (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear reported on Monday there has been a huge increase in cases of COVID-19 thanks to the omicron variant during the past week, including a new single-day record for new cases.
During a Capitol press briefing, the governor said, “Omicron has not only come to the commonwealth, it has hit us harder in terms of escalation of cases than anything we have seen to date.”
He noted there were 29,955 cases last week. “That is twice as many cases as there were reported the week prior. We have never seen an escalation of cases than we are seeing with omicron. We went from a relative plateau, to having the second-highest week of reported cases since the start of the pandemic. It was surpassed only by the week of August 30, when the delta variant was hitting us at its peak.”
The positivity rate, which is the number of positive tests as a percentage of all tests taken, has also continued to skyrocket, according to Beshear. “20.38% was the seven-day average, it is 20.72% today. This is the highest since the start of the pandemic for any week or any day. The single-highest day that we’ve had was on Thursday, Dec. 30, when 6,441 cases were reported, which surpassed the prior peak of 5,742. I believe that we will see more cases than last Thursday, later this week.”
That is because of the long holiday weekend, when some labs do not report cases, he said.
Due to the high number of cases, Beshear says there are three things you should do if you test positive.
• Self-isolate. He warned that if you do not, because of omicron’s high contagious rate, “you will infect a ton of people.”
• Notify close contacts that you have tested positive.
• Contact your health provider, so they are aware, even if you feel fine.
Gov. Beshear also told reporters that he asked President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the federal government’s 100% cost share for cleanup from the Dec. 10-11 outbreak of tornadoes and other severe weather for another 60 days. He cited that only about 3% of debris will be removed when the 30-day period ends.
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that it will be the end of April before they complete their mission, the cost of which is over $100 million,” he said. “The need is significant.”
Beshear admits it’s an unprecedented request, and something that almost no one has ever asked for, but it’s an unprecedented disaster. “Even those who have been in FEMA for decades, while walking around Mayfield and Dawson Springs, would look not just at us but at each other and say, ‘This is different.’”
He added the cost to impacted counties would be about $67 million or more, if the 25% local cost share is initiated, and that another disaster declaration may well be forthcoming, due to another tornado outbreak on New Year’s Day. At least seven confirmed tornadoes have been reported so far.
