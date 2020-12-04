Longtime City of Berea Public Works Employee Archie Poff gets a thumbs up from Teresa Scenters during a retirement reception Monday. Poff is joined by his daughter Rhonda, granddaughter Danielle, Berea City Councilman David Rowlette and Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley. Poff retired after more than 20 years of service, including many years of service as a shop mechanic. Poff plans to work more on his farm and is planning on enjoying his last paycheck and the 1,000 sick days he accumulated during his years of service to public works.
On his last day of work, Archie Poff gets a big thumbs up!
- By Keith Taylor/Citizen Publisher
-
-
