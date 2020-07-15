In the past few weeks, there have been numerous bear sightings in the Berea area, mostly along Silver Creek and Brushy Fork Creek area and fortunately, most encounters have been uneventful with the bear running off scared at the sound of a barking dog or seeing people in the area.
In an email to faculty and staff on June 24, President Lyle Roelofs of Berea College confirmed a bear sighting near campus at Brushy Creek.
Dave and Therese Reilly, who live on Scaffold Cane Road, took a photograph of a black bear in their backyard in the early evening hours of June 28. When their son and grandson went out on the deck for a closer look, the bear ran off into the woods. It was the first time in 40 years that they have seen a bear on their property. Dave Reilly said they have seen paw prints in the mud near the creek, but not a live bear and the recent encounter was the first time.
Dennis Wright, vice president of the Berea Farmers Market, who lives near Mason Lake Road, had his new “free flow hive” torn apart by a bear one night right after the Fourth of July and his neighbor’s old hive also was destroyed.
Since then he has seen a bear on twice in the morning hours.
Near the top of Big Hill, another beekeeper installed an electric fence around his hives to keep the bears away.
No one knows if it was the same bear or several bears that have been seen in the area.
Bears can have a 10- to 50 square-mile territory.. But, if you do see a bear, make loud noises and wave your arms, and back away slowly. Most will run away.
Whatever you do, don’t feed it. Remember, social distancing also pertains to bears as well as people — even if the bears are wearing a mask.
(Submitted)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.