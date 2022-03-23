Ona Francis Robinson French, 79, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Berea Health & Rehab. She was the widow of Paul French, to whom she was married for 50 years.
Ona was born on July 8, 1942 in Estill County, and was the daughter of Leonard and Rosetta Hutchins Robinson, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a longtime member of Viney Fork Baptist Church and had retired as head cook for Richmond’s Home Meals Delivery program. Ona enjoyed bird watching, collecting ceramic birds, and sewing. She absolutely loved Christmas and spent the entire year preparing for it.
Survivors include: Mike French (Dora Hacker), of London; three grandchildren, Kyla Clements (Alan Pike), Mark French Shannon (Brianna Lakes), and Paul French Shannon (London Shannon), all of Berea; one great-grandchild, Jocelyn Sarah Noelle Clements; three brothers, Johnny Robinson, Hubert Robinson, and Richard M. Robinson; and two sisters, Mary Ruth Babb and Gladys Fern Muncie.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Clayton Robinson, William H. Robinson, and Walter T. Robinson, and three sisters, Edna M. Newman, Anna Katherine Newman, and Mona Louise Robinson.
A funeral service was held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. Burial followed at Flatwoods Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mark French Shannon, Paul French Shannon, Alan Pike, George Smith, William Newman and Robin Newman.
