The closing of a great career for local school counselor, Angela Sowers, is at hand. Retiring effective Jan. 1, will mark 37 years as educator. Angela has spent the last 31 ½ years at Silver Creek Elementary as the school’s only guidance counselor.
“I began teaching in Danville, but Madison County began employing elementary guidance counselors in 1990,” Sowers said. She was hired in the fall of 1990 and is the last of that hiring, to finally retire.
“The hardest thing is leaving the kids,” she said. “We have challenges every day, but watching them become their ‘better selves’ is very rewarding. And, as the kids get through their high school and college years, they stay in touch.”
Coming to Silver Creek Elementary was much to do about state legislation. KERA, or the Kentucky Education Reform Act, was put into place in 1990. Among the changes, was putting school counselors into the elementary schools of every county in the state.
During her time prior, Sowers not only taught in Danville city schools, but coached Danville High School to several state championships in track and field. She continued her coaching of cross country and track for Madison Southern. Her 1994 squad won Madison Southern’s first-ever regional tournament trophy in any sport.
Upon arriving at Silver Creek, Angela settled in to a great work experience. Her principal was Sylvia Powell.
“You always remember your first principal. How lucky was I?” Sowers said. “Sylvia was an innovator, and she would implement initiatives ahead of what KERA would do later. Her ideas and methods made us ahead of our time. From the time I was in the second grade, I knew what I wanted to do. I had a brother who was challenged with severe disabilities and that played a part. Also, having wonderful and engaging elementary teachers , helped form my career very early on.”
Sowers will also always be known to Silver Creek students as the founder of the”Bobcat Club.” Every year, students would clamor to part of the fun and activities. Good grades, attendance, and being an even better person were the hallmarks. Truly, it goes without saying, but, “Once a Bobcat, always a BobCat!”
School staff held a reception at Silver Creek last week, honoring the long time educator and Sandy Freeman. A lot familiar faces, covering many past years, came by wish her well in retirement. Probably more important was that each former student, athlete, and colleague was there to share stories of how their lives were made better, through having Mrs. Sowers. as their counselor, coach, and friend.
