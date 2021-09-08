Bryan Jones, was captured earlier this afternoon by the Richmond Police Department, in Richmond. The arrest came after RPD received a tip that Jones was in a field near Dixie Plaza. Jones is lodged in the Madison County Detention Center and is charged with Escape 2nd Degree.
Jones, 31 and Justin Richardson, 32, both from the Richmond area, escaped from the Madison County Detention Center last Thursday. Police are still searching for Richardson, who is described as being a white male, 5-9, weighing 163 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for Parole Violation. Both men were last seen wearing white-gray t-shirts and red pants.
