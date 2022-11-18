The pandemic took away a lot of things. Some of which we may never get back and hopefully that won’t be the case.
The pandemic took away a lot of things. Some of which we may never get back and hopefully that won’t be the case.
Human interaction has always been a part of our society. Technology has taken phone conversations to another level. Face Time and Zoom were extremely beneficial as we all navigated through an unprecedented health crisis, the worse we all have experienced in our lifetime.
Thankfully, I was able to get my two jobs done through the use of the internet, but during this times, I missed talking and meeting people face-to-face. I missed the human aspect of relationships and having conversations without masks. Believe me, the fear of COVID-19 was real and it took mom from us. I’ve had the virus not once but twice, had the shots, the boosters as a preventive measure. Still, I’m a proponent of doing what you can to avoid the spread of a virus that just won’t go away.
Maybe we took the simple things for granted pre-2020. Those simple things to me, were family gatherings, shaking hands, giving pats on the back, conducting interviews one-on-one, meeting with prospective clients, having friends and family come to the office without fear. We are somewhat back to those days, but we aren’t completely there just yet, but we are getting closer to normalcy.
During Rhonda’s recent stay at Baptist Health in Richmond, I had to wear a mask while in the facility. I understand that viruses can spread easier in the hospital, but before the pandemic, we didn’t wear them. Rhonda also received her meals on a Styrofoam tray with all disposable plates, cups and silverware. Would it not be cheaper to go back to the regular trays and plates to save money?
The waiting room on the third floor was closed, creating an inconvenience if Rhonda had more than two or three visitors. I had nowhere to go, because I only one adult visitor was permitted in her room. Rhonda needed me there, she needed her family and friends for support. I appreciate the care and concern, but we need to open things up again in order to move forward.
Although Baptist Health in Richmond is undergoing renovations, it’s still no reason to shut down waiting rooms, force patients and visitors to go down to the ground floor and park in the back of the hospital. Every time the elevator door opened to the first floor, everything looked normal to me. But again, I don’t know the entire circumstances, I just know what I see.
The hospital staff was extremely helpful and nice to us and they deserve a pat on the back for taking care of Rhonda during her six-day stay. However, I could tell they were overworked and short-staffed at times. I hope that young people will consider a career in the health care profession and I’m thankful that Lyndsey Horn, my front office manager’s daughter, will be beginning her full-time career as an RN in the immediate future.
It’s my hope that when people are sick and in need of love and compassion, the human touch won’t be replaced by technology or closed doors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.