The Madison County Health Department is urging county residents to seek “all available opportunities” to register for appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

When and if the health department receives a supply of the vaccine, it will be limited and will be distributed by appointment.

If you are currently on a waiting list, the Madison County Health Department will make contact by phone to set up an appointment when and if the vaccine becomes available.

Regional options

• Kentucky Horse Park: Regional sign-up and priority is for persons 70-and-older.

Appointments: Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call (866) 211-5320.

• University of Kentucky, Kroger Field: https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/covid-19/vaccine.

Phone: (859) 218-0111.

• Meijer: https://clinic.meijer.com.

Phone: (859) 575-5000.

• Veterans Administration: (859) 233-4511.

• Madison County Health Department: http://bit.ly/VaccineWait.

Full list of vaccination sites: https://govstatus.egov.com/kentucky-vaccine-map

Vaccine hotline: (855) 598-2246 or (855) 326-4654 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.).

